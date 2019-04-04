Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Luxury Cruise Capacity Breakdown: Mediterranean

Viking Sea in Venice

With three ships in the Mediterranean Sea this year, Viking Cruises has the biggest share of any of the luxury brands in the Mediterranean, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Viking's cruises start at eight days, and with three ships in the region, the company has a 29.8 percent estimated market share.

Crystal Cruises, Seabourn, Regent and Silversea have comparable Mediterranean programs when it comes to capacity, all sailing in the region seasonally (summer).

With the Eastern Mediterranean coming back as a solid cruise option, and Crystal Cruises heading back to the Black SEa in 2021, Mediterranean luxury cruise capacity is poised to increase.

2019 Luxury Brand Capacity in the Mediterranean: 

  Ships Capacity Market Share
Viking Ocean 3 43,710 29.8%
Crystal 2 18,920 12.9%
Seabourn 3 18,830 12.8%
Regent 2 18,450 12.6%
Silversea 3 15,924 10.9%
Windstar 4 13,820 9.4%
Ponant 3 8,760 6.0%
Hapag-Lloyd 2 4,212 2.9%
SeaDream 2 3,410 2.3%
Scenic 1 684 0.4%
Total 25 146,720 100%

Source: 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Gibraltar
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report