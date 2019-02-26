2019 Luxury Market Report Now Available

The 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available.

The report outlines the strong luxury cruise sector, with a 100-page PDF detailing strategies of all the key luxury cruise brands, with capacity growth projections through 2027 and more key analysis. There are over 40 new luxury ships on order.

View the table of contents.

The report is 70 percent larger than the 2018 edition, profiling all the luxury cruise lines with in-depth coverage and exclusive interviews, covering growth strategies, ship deployments, marketing and sales, operations and the overall cruise and luxury market.

Exclusive analysis and insight produce statistics of the luxury market going back to 1992 and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.

Also new for 2019 is data for ship-within-a-ship luxury accomodations for large cruise brands, as well as 2019 regional deployment breakdowns for the luxury brands.

Click here to order the report.