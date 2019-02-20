SeaDream Opens Spring 2021 Caribbean Deployment

SeaDream Yacht Club is now accepting reservations for its 2021 spring Caribbean season with the SeaDream I and SeaDream II, offering secluded harbors and ports from January through April of 2021.

The company called the deployments inspired by a true yachting lifestyle.

The 2021 voyages feature several hidden gems such as Culebrita and Viaques in Puerto Rico. SeaDream will also make a return to Anegada, the only coral island in the British Virgin Island.

Anegada is known for its secluded beaches and rich marine life.

Both mega-yachts will culminate the spring 2021 season in Barbados before returning to the Mediterranean for the summer.

“The 2021 Spring Season will capture the true yachting spirit our guests seek when they book a SeaDream vacation,” said Bob Lepisto, President of SeaDream Yacht Club. “They will be able to visit the Caribbean’s most beloved and distinguished islands while also discovering exquisite, lesser known destinations like Saba, Norman Island and Jost van Dyke. Exploring the Caribbean with SeaDream is truly a memorable experience.”