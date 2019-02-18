Sixth Oasis-Class Ship To Be Largest

The sixth Oasis-class cruise ship, ordered on Monday by Royal Caribbean Cruises from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, will also be the biggest cruise ship in the world when she debuts in 2023.

Number six in a series, the ship will get larger, expanding to 231,000 tons, compared to the 2018-built Symphony of the Seas at 228,081 tons.

The number of staterooms will also increase, according to a press release, going to 2,857 cabins, for a double occupancy of 5,714 guests. By comparison, the Symphony of the Seas has a double occupancy of 5,518 passengers.

The ship will debut in fall of 2023 and has yet to be named.

The first two Oasis-class ships, the Oasis and Allure, were built at STX Finland (now known as Meyer Turku). The next series of ships has been constructed at what is now Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France.