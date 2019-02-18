Scylla Appoints New Managing Directors

Robbert Verbeek and Andreas Wandinger have been named managing directors at Syclla AG, which owns and charters a fleet of riverboats, and will take delivery of the Bremen in 2021.

Verbeek is currently Group CFO and Wandinger, CCO. They are taking the place of Manuela van Zelst, who is stepping aside after a 17-year run with the Swiss company.

“We would like to thank Manuela for the years she contributed to the successful growth of our company. Her dedication and efforts of the past years have been of great added value for us. The financial, legal and customer relationship skills of Robbert and Andreas made it clear for us that their combined expertise and experiences will make a hand-over from Manuela van Zelst as smooth as possible," said Arno and Robert Reitsma, company owners.

Verbeek and Wandinger bring 15 years of combined Scylla experience to the table. They will ensure continuity in a growing structure, which will stay unchanged, the company said.

Verbeek and Wandinger are looking forward in taking up this new responsibility, as they said, in a prepared statement: “evolving into a combined role of Managing Directors feels like a natural shift, since we have been closely related to the day-to-day business, partners and employees since many years. We`d like to thank Manuela van Zelst for handing over to us a solid basis to keep on building the company.”