The competition in the German cruise market has found its way to the basketball court as crewmembers from AIDA Cruises and TUI Cruises faced off in a friendly game.

The teams played aboard the Mein Schiff 1 while in port, with the Mein Schiff 1 crew going up against crew from the AIDAstella.

A rematch is scheduled for later this month aboard AIDAstella.

Both ships are sailing in the Canary Islands this winter.