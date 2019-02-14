Boudicca Begins Dover Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced its Boudicca has started its Dover-based program, sailing a four-night "Valentine’s in Antwerp with Amsterdam" cruise which departed on Feb. 13.

Following this sold-out short cruise, the Boudicca will then reposition to the Port of Tyne, Newcastle, for two eight-night cruises to Norway before heading back to Dover in March for a two-week sailing to the Canary Islands.

In all, the 880-guest Boudicca will be operating 24 different itineraries in its 2019-2020 cruise season, from February 2019 through to March 2020.

These include a special seven-night D-Day 75th Anniversary Voyage’ in partnership with The Royal British Legion, departing from Dover in early June.

There is also a 168-night Grand Voyage, setting sail in October, said to be the the longest, most extensive sailing ever undertaken in Fred. Olsen’s history, with 61 port calls.

Justin Stanton, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “When you cruise from Dover with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, aboard stylish, classic Boudicca, you are in for an unforgettable experience from the moment you set sail! After embarking your smaller, friendlier cruise ship, you can settle in on board, relax and watch the iconic white cliffs drift out of view, as you sail away from England’s beautiful South East coast on a memorable voyage to some of the world’s greatest destinations.

“Whichever itinerary you choose, Fred. Olsen is sure to have the ideal holiday for you, from the convenient and accessible Port of Dover.”