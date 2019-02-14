Celebrity Announces Partnership with American Ballet Theatre

Celebrity Cruises announced it is teaming up with the American Ballet Theatre.

As part of the partnership, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive American Ballet Theatre guest performances on select ships, join the dancers for intimate seminars, ballet barre classes, and embark on unforgettable excursions to American Ballet Theatre performances in some of our most dynamic ports of call.

"American Ballet Theatre's mission is to bring the best of ballet to the widest possible audience," said American Ballet Theatre Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett. "We are thrilled to redefine "widest" to now include audiences at sea! This partnership will allow ABT's remarkable dancers to see the world and will invite Celebrity's guests to discover the magic of ballet."

"Our guests know to expect something unique, upscale and unexpected each time they step onboard. By partnering with American Ballet Theatre and the world's leading culinary authority, Daniel Boulud, we are creating experiences that won't just meet those expectations — but shatter them," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

"At Celebrity Cruises, we are always looking for new ways to open up the world, not only through the places the brand visits, but also through world-class entertainment and culinary experiences," said Brian Abel, SVP, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises. "I cannot think of better partners than American Ballet Theatre, who will bring the best classical dance experience onboard."