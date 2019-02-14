Richard Branson Birthday Cruise Now Bookable

Virgin Voyages has announced that Sir Richard Branson will celebrate his birthday bash among celebrity friends and fellow guests aboard a four-night Havana After Dark voyage departing on the new Virgin Scarlet Lady from Miami on July 15, 2020.

Virgin said it is inviting passengers to book their cruise by visiting www.virginvoyages.com.

Guests willing to test their luck can enter for a chance to win a cabin for two now through March 31, 2019 by following @VirginVoyages on Instagram or visiting RichardsBirthday.VirginVoyages.com.