Meiko Debuts KA Series Rack Conveyor Dishwashers

MEIKO has announced it has launched its latest innovation for North America: the KA Series rack conveyor dishwasher.

This rack conveyor system’s features and design make it easy to use, while the efficient operation helps users save water, energy and chemicals with each use, the company said.

“MEIKO products are popular across the world for their renowned advanced technology, reliability and high customer satisfaction, and the KA Series is helping continue this model,” said Markus Braun, president of MEIKO North America. “We are excited to present this system to the foodservice industry and remain committed to continued growth through innovative cleaning solutions for the North American market.”

The system’s touch screen display is designed to keep operators fully informed at every stage of the washing process.

All key information is clearly available — including simplified service diagnostics, error logging, troubleshooting and real-time performance updates — with straightforward, one-touch operation, the company said.

The new technology features low energy consumption and low water usage lead to lower daily operating costs. With its double-wall insulation, the KA Series also minimizes noise and heat loss while keeping the exterior of the equipment cool to the touch.

The KA Series offers two optional features that benefit operations — the high-performance blower-dryer unit and Waste Air Heat Recovery System (WAHRS). Using just 3.6-4.5kW of heating energy ― depending on the operating voltage ― MEIKO’s innovative blower-dryer unit incorporates a single blower with electric heaters to improve drying time and avoid unsightly spotting on ware.

The KA Series offers three conveyor speeds and its wash arm spray pattern ensures effective coverage with varying angles and offset spray jets.