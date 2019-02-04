Holland America: $6 Million Donated to Cancer Support

Holland America Line announced that during the recent O, The Oprah Magazine “Girls’ Getaway” cruise aboard Nieuw Statendam Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2019, the cruise line reached a total of $6 million raised for cancer support through its On Deck programming, according to a statement.

On Deck for a Cause invites guests to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk on every sailing aboard each of the line’s 15 ships, with proceeds distributed among the American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society, Cancer Council Australia, Cancer Research UK and KWF Kankerbestrijding (Dutch Cancer Society).

This this "Girls’ Getaway” cruise, the walk was kicked off with remarks by Jayne Jamison, senior vice president, publisher and chief revenue officer of O, The Oprah Magazine, who is a cancer survivor.

“Thanks to generous contributions from thousands of our guests and employees we’ve been able to passionately raise funds for cancer awareness and research for more than a decade, and we are extremely proud to have surpassed the $6 million milestone in donations,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “At Holland America Line we believe in giving back and it was even more special to reach this achievement on our newest ship and during the Girls’ Getaway cruise with our partners at O, The Oprah Magazine, whose mission is to inspire others to live their best life.”

To celebrate the $6 million milestone, special celebrations are being held on every ship in the fleet following their own On Deck for a Cause walks, with the traditional lemonade as well as sparkling wine, cake, appetizers and celebratory music.

Since 2006 more than 395,000 participants have joined in more than 5,600 walks aboard Holland America Line cruises. Guests of all ages are invited to donate $20 to the Holland America Line Foundation, and on a day at sea participants join in a 5k walk around the ship’s decks. Guests may walk less or not at all, as they prefer. Participants receive an On Deck for a Cause T-shirt, wristband and a reception following the walk. Depending on the ship, the distance to reach 5k ranges from nine to 12 laps.