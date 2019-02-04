Video: Princess Reunion in Singapore

Singapore Cruise Society partnered with Princess Cruises to produce a video on the historic double call of sister ships Sapphire and Diamond Princess.

"The two sisters arrived early morning on January 19, 2019 and we managed to capture their beautiful lights with the amazing Singaporean skyline behind as a backdrop. Everything was smooth, just as according to plan," said Vensen Wong, Chief Coordinator of Singapore Cruise Society.

The 80-second video was released on the Eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in tandem with the principal idea of family reunion in midst of Chinese New Year Festivities.

"As the two sisters reunite, we wish everyone a Happy Chinese Lunar New Year and hopefully you are also reunited with your family and friends this festive season, just like how the two sister ships did. To a smooth sailing year ahead," added Amos Ng, Creative Director of Singapore Cruise Society.