Norwegian to Run Super Bowl Commercial

Norwegian Cruise Line will run a 30-second commercial during the CBS telecast of Super Bowl LII this Sunday, Feb. 3.

The ad will run in all markets and feature Andy Grammer’s re-recording of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” – “Good to Be Free.”

In addition, Norwegian will give away eight, seven-day cruises aboard its latest ships, Norwegian Joy and the soon-to-launch Norwegian Encore.

Norwegian said it is inviting fans to "Feel Free to Play & Vacay" by answering at least one trivia question throughout the big game using #CruiseNorwegian and tweeting @CruiseNorwegian or posting to the @norwegiancruiseline Facebook wall for a chance to win a cruise through April 1, 2021.

The promotion kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. EST and concludes when the clock runs out on the fourth quarter.

Two winners will be announced per quarter.

Further, for every "pick six play," Norwegian will give away six additional seven-day Caribbean cruises and will donate a cruise to the Boys and Girls Club in recognition of the spectacular play.

As a commercial sponsor of the Super Bowl LIII Game Telecast on CBS Sports, fans can tune in to see the brand’s new 30-second advertisement showcasing the variety of entertaining and thrilling experiences available throughout the fleet.