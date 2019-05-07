Record Year with Traffic Up 8 Percent in Canada/New England

A strong seasonal fall foliage market, Canada/New England will be another cruise region posting a record year when it comes to cruise ships and passenger capacity, with traffic projected to be up over 8 percent, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

It’s the fifth straight year of passenger growth for the market, led in a large part by more seasonal capacity from Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, as well as Norwegian Cruise Line.

Royal Caribbean remains the biggest brand in the region, with 23.9 percent of the market by passenger capacity, followed by Princess, which posts a strong uptick in capacity year-over-year.

Making a comeback to the region in 2019 will be MSC Cruises, with a seasonal program aboard the MSC Meraviglia out of New York.

Disney Cruise Line is another operator that has enjoyed a strong seasonal presence in the market, with the Disney Magic sailing from New York in the fall.

Other European cruise lines with short but notable Canada/New England deployments include AIDA, TUI, P&O and Phoenix Reisen, as well as Plantours, Cruise and Maritime Voyages and Saga Cruises.

2020 is expected to continue the trend in traffic for the region, which is served by key homeports in New York, New Jersey, Boston and Baltimore, as well as Montreal and Quebec.

Among the headlines going into next year will be the arrival of the first Oasis-class ship in the region as the Oasis of the Seas is set to homeport in Bayonne, New Jersey for her debut out of the Northeast.

The megaship will sail two cruises in 2020, including a four-day sailing to Halifax, and a six-day sailing with calls in Portland, Halifax and Saint John.

