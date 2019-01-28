Marella Explorer 2 Joins Columbia Cruise Services

With the arrival of the Marella Explorer 2 in Cadiz, Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) announced it had taken over the ship management of the vessel as of January 26.

The vessel most recently sailed as the Golden Era for SkySea, and previously, was the Celebrity Century.

She will undergo a complete technical overhaul and rebranding under CCS supervision at Navantia Shipyard, according to a statement.

The eight-week period will be the most expensive refit in the history of CCS, the group said.

The project will include large-scale paint work to meet the Marella Cruises brand standards, extensive glass refurbishments, upgrades to balconies and life-saving equipment and more.

The size of the Veranda premium sunbathing area will be doubled compared to the one on her sister, Marella Explorer.

She will also feature three brand-new venues and a 102-square-metre Royal Suite.

Together with Marella Cruises, CCS has put in months of extensive planning and expertise to prepare a smooth take-over.

Olaf Groeger, Managing Director of CCS, said: “CCS is extremely proud to welcome the newest addition to the Marella Cruises fleet into our operation. We are very excited to be part of the team responsible for the continuation of Marella’s extraordinary success story!”

The ship is set to welcome her first passengers on April 2 in Palma.