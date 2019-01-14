Launching the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Winter 2018-2019 Issue

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2018-2019 issue focuses on North American cruise brands and ports, as well as ship operations and drydockings, in addition to food and beverage, water and other timely topics.

The North America section covers leading cruise ports in the United States, Canada and Mexico in addition to exclusive brand updates on Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity, MSC, Royal Caribbean International and Windstar, covering different segments of the industry.

China is also covered in an exclusive report from the 13th China Cruise Shipping and Cruise International Expo in Shenzhen, including commentary from Carnival, CSSC, Costa, Dream Cruises, MSC and Royal Caribbean executives.

Ship operations means that Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes aboard the Symphony of the Seas for hotel, guest services and marine energy efficiencies with one-on-one interviews. Other articles cover upgrading of energy and automation systems, an app for evaluating crew, advanced bridge technology and more.

For drydockings, there are exclusive interviews with Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Maritime, Genting, MSC and Norwegian Cruise Line about projects, procedures and strategies, as well as with subcontractors and shipyards.

Original and extensive food and beverage coverage looks at Holland America Line’s goal for excellence, Windstar’s menu philosophies, food offerings aboard the Seven Seas Navigator, how 24 galleys aboard the Symphony of the Seas function, Princess’ new wine lists, new ways to serve veal, and passengers’ thirst for bottled water.

A dedicated water section starts with a sit-down interview with Henrik Badin of Scanship, before providing an overview of the different providers of wastewater treatment plants and their technologies, and the potable water systems available.

From cover to cover, the 136-page Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2018-2019 issue is packed with exclusive, relevant and timely industry coverage you will not find anywhere else.