Norfolk Offers Diverse Cruise Portfolio

Norfolk is looking forward to the Carnival Sunrise, which will start her cruise career out of the port at the end of April, offering five- and six-day Bahamas sailings.

“We’ve also added American Cruise Line to our schedule with 12 stopovers in 2018 and more coming in 2019,” said Katie Elder, manager of cruise operations and marketing. “They are a great addition to our schedule and we welcome them every call.”

Other highlights on the 2019 calendar include port calls by the Silver Cloud and Saga’s new Spirit of Discovery, which calls on Norfolk a day after Christmas.

In 2020, Carnival will up the ante in Norfolk with a sailing to Cuba on the Carnival Radiance.

Downtown Norfolk has been revitalized, with a remodeled Waterside District with premier shopping and fine dining.

Among key shore excursions are visits to Naval Station Norfolk and Colonial Williamsburg including time at Jamestown.

There is also dolphin watching in Virginia Beach and walking and bike tours of downtown Norfolk.

Also on Norfolk’s cruise schedule has been a growing business from German operators including AIDA, TUI and Phoenix Reisen.

“The attraction stems from their love of American history and our exceptional shopping,” said Elder. “We are in a prime location to experience the birth of American history from Norfolk to Williamsburg and the surrounding areas.”