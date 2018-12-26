Bill Truelove Named New Managing Director at CSMART

Carnival Corporation has announced that Rear Admiral William (Bill) Truelove, C.M.M., C.D. will take over as managing director, of its Center for Simulator Maritime Training (CSMART) Academy, effective January 1, 2019.

Truelove succeeds the retiring Hans Hederström, who was the principal architect in establishing CSMART Academy and will continue to support Carnival Corporation as a consultant.

Truelove will relocate to Almere, near Amsterdam, in the Netherlands to lead the world-class global maritime training, professional development and research facility that is part of the seven-acre Arison Maritime Center. In his role, Truelove will be responsible for overseeing the CSMART Academy’s operations as Carnival Corporation’s safety training facility, along with a staff of 99 employees.

Truelove comes to Carnival Corporation with nearly 40 years of executive leadership, training and education experience in various roles in the Canadian military.

His service record includes time as Canada’s defense attaché to the United States, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific/Joint Task Force Pacific (JTFP) and Commandant/Vice Chancellor of the Royal Military College of Canada, among others key executive leadership appointments.

He was awarded distinguished recognition as Commander of the Order of Military Merit and three times awarded the United States Legion of Merit, for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Truelove is a graduate of Royal Roads Military College, holds a master’s degree from Salve Regina University, and has completed numerous advanced international education programs.