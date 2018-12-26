Enova Grants Funding to Havila Kystruten

Havila Kystruten, which will share the Norwegian coastal service with Hurtigruten, starting Jan. 1, 2021, is aiming to minimize its air emissions, according to Enova, a Norwegian government agency of the Ministry of Climate and Environment, tasked with reducing emissions and supporting environmentally sustainable business solutions.

Providing NOK 88 million to Havila’s four new coastal vessels, the minister of climate and environment, Ola Elvestuen, said in a prepared statement, that it is a step toward zero emissions service between Bergen and Kirkenes.

Havila has previously stated that its new ships, currently under construction in Spain and Turkey, will be hybrids, running on LNG and battery power.

The NOK 88 million will be allocated with NOK 22 million for each vessel. In addition, Havila is said to also receiving financial support from the Norwegian NOx Fund. The fund was established after Norway introduced a fee on NOx emissions in 2007 and is designed to give industry financial support to implement competitive green technologies.