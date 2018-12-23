Dream Cruises Introduces New Features for Exclusive Area The Palace

Dream Cruises has announced new benefits and services for guests in the The Palace, the company's luxury ship-within-a-ship concept, "to further align the brand as the Asian equivalent of international all-inclusive, high-end cruise lines."

“Inspired by our international, luxury sister brand Crystal Cruises, The Palace concept delivers our Asian equivalent to this acclaimed level of cruising,” said Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises. “Sophisticated Asian guests desire the excitement and energy of a large megaship but also demand the privacy and intimacy of their own exclusive facilities and Dream Cruises’ response was the creation of The Palace, the perfect solution featuring an Asian Luxury ship within a Megaship concept across our fleet. Combined with the confidence and elegance of international hospitality standards, The Palace will provide a luxury vacation experience unlike any other.”

The Palace spans nearly 10,000 square meters on both the Genting Dream and World Dream, including suites,a private restaurant, gym, sundeck, swimming pool and other facilities and featuring priority embarkation, exclusive dining, dedicated butlers and additional comprehensive services.

Genting has announced that the The Palace will now feature an all-inclusive luxury experience with five-star Asian food and beverage offerings in addition to other privileges found on international high-end cruise ships, citing customer feedback and demand.

New features and amenities include:

• All-inclusive set meal entitlement at available specialty dining restaurants during meal-times

• Enhanced all-inclusive Seafood Buffet selection in ‘The Palace’ restaurant during all cruises

• Complimentary Premium Beverage package at all bars and inclusive restaurants

• Exclusive Palm Court Captain’s Welcome Cocktail Party with Officers

• Crystal Life Café – Expanded Healthy Breakfast and Vegetarian Lunch Options

• Dedicated Palace Kids’ Program, for Palace children two to 12 years old.

• Dedicated “Connoisseurs Circle” Bespoke Enrichment Program of talks, events and activities including complimentary well-being and fitness classes

• Complimentary choice of selected Palace shore excursions or general shore excursions per port