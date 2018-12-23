Alaskan Dream Cruises Adds Two Days in Glacier Bay

Alaskan Dream Cruises announced it has received permits for the Misty Fjord to spend two days in the UNESCO World Heritage Site on each “Alaska’s Islands, Whales & Glaciers” itinerary, as well as charter opportunities.

“Just imagine taking in the grandness of Glacier Bay from the deck of the 60-foot Misty Fjord. This ship was built for in-depth wilderness exploration. It will take travelers as close to glaciers and wildlife as is allowed,” said Douglass McLatchie, director of sales. This is Glacier Bay like few have seen it.”

While the eight-day “Alaska’s Islands, Whales & Glaciers” cruise is an expedition-style itinerary with no set route, the ship’s captain will optimize time for kayaking, shore hiking, and glacier and wildlife viewing in the national park, the company said.

The cruise is part of Alaskan Dream’s Adventure Series, designed for guests seeking more time in wilderness areas and a higher level of activity.

This expedition is available on 16 departures from May through August 2019, starting at $4,595 per person. Cruise fares include accommodations on the ship, all meals during the sailing, scheduled shore excursions, airport transfers, use of recreational equipment, a complimentary glass of wine or beer with dinner.