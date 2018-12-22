St. Maarten Welcomes New Celebrity Edge

Port officials in St. Maarten were on hand earlier this week to welcome the new 2,900-guest Celebrity Edge to the Caribbean destination.

Officials from the port and tourism authority boarded the ship to personally welcome it in a first call ceremony, presenting a traditional plaque to the ship's Captain Costas Nestoroudis.

The Edge is sailing week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Everglades this winter as the ship will call on St. Maarten on her seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailings.