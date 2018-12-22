Marseille Provence Cruise Club

St. Maarten Welcomes New Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge in St. Maarten

Port officials in St. Maarten were on hand earlier this week to welcome the new 2,900-guest Celebrity Edge to the Caribbean destination.

Officials from the port and tourism authority boarded the ship to personally welcome it in a first call ceremony, presenting a traditional plaque to the ship's Captain Costas Nestoroudis.

Celebrity Edge Plaque Exchange in St. Maarten

The Edge is sailing week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Everglades this winter as the ship will call on St. Maarten on her seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailings.

 

 

December 21, 2018
