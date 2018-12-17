Genting to Build New Ships for Star Cruises

As part of its recent 25th anniversary celebrations, Genting Cruise Lines announced that it will build a series of Contemporary-class ships for Star Cruises.

The first ship is expected to be delivered from company-owned MV Werften in 2023 for Asia's leading contemporary brand.

Before then, Genting's Dream Cruises brand will take delivery of two Global-class ships in 2020 and 2021. Crystal Cruises will also receive a trio of 200-guest expedition newbuilds in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In addition, Crystal will take delivery of its first 67,000-ton Diamond Class ship in 2022.

Star Cruises, meanwhile, will transfer its SuperStar Virgo to the Dream brand in early 2019 as the ship becomes the Explorer Dream. Star will then operate the SuperStar Aquarius and SuperStar Gemini, while the Star Pisces offers one-night sailings.