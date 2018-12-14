ALMACO to Provide Cabins and Galleys for New Viking Line Ferry

After working with Viking Line during precontractual work, ALMACO has secured the order to build 1,121 passenger and crew cabins plus all the galleys, bars, pantries and provision stores, including cold rooms, freezers and walk-ins, for Viking Line’s newbuild at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (XSI) shipyard in China.

ALMACO will provide a complete interior delivery when it comes to the full set of accommodations and catering system products, the company said.

For the accommodations portion of the order, ALMACO’s contract includes visual turnkey with some background work for all passenger and crew cabin areas as well as crew public areas, the company said.

The catering areas delivery involves the visual turnkey installation, including flooring, wall and ceiling stainless steel panels, of approximately 800 square meters of galleys and 380 square meters of provision stores.

The ship will also feature ALMACO's latest energy-saving Galley Energy Management system GEM 2.0.

“Optimized energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly solutions have been focal points for the project, and the new vessel will be among the most energy efficient ships in the world," said Jan Hanses, president and CEO of Viking Line.

ALMACO’s GEM 2.0 system not only brings up to 20% savings in energy consumption in the galley, but will also help manage the galley operations to minimize energy waste, according to a press release.

The Viking Grace was the first vessel to use ALMACO’s GEM system and the first LNG-powered large passenger ship when it debuted in 2013.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020 and to be launched for operation in early 2021 on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route.