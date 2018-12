The 1992-built Pullmantur Zenith has capacity for 1,828 guests at 47,413 tons. She first launched service for Celebrity Cruises.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20071-photos-pullmantur-zenith-2.html#sigProIdc83e6e58fa View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Sergio Ferreira