Carnival Mardi Gras to Feature Roller Coaster at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that the Mardi Gras will have the first roller coaster at sea when the ship debuts in 2020 out of Port Canaveral.

Built by Germany-based Maurer Rides, BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is a "heart-pounding rush of adrenaline offering nearly 800 feet of exhilarating twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour," the company said.

It is an all-electric roller coaster that allows two riders in a motorcycle-like vehicle to race along a track 187 feet above sea level.

“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “BOLT will continue the tradition of Carnival providing exciting new ways for our guests to ‘Choose Fun.’ We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction – our guests are going to love it!”

The ride will begin with a launch sequence and race car-like levels of acceleration, Carnival said. The experience culminates with a high-powered hairpin turn around the 5,200-guest ship's funnel.

Riders’ speeds are posted after the race, and guests will have their photo taken during the ride. Guests will be able to choose their own speed.