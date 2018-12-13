Hush Heath Estate Makes Sparkling Wine for New Saga Ship

Hush Heath Estate has blended the new Spirit of Discovery English sparkling wine for Saga Cruises’ new ship, set to launch service in summer 2019.

"Building a new ship is like building a great wine; both require dedication, commitment and passion, but it is always worth the wait," said Hush Heath producer Richard Balfour-Lynn.

Winemaker Owen Elias, who has won multiple United Kingdom Vineyards Association awards, worked with Saga Cruises’ executive chefs and Britannia Club members to create the dedicated own label Spirit of Discovery sparkling wine.

Elias said it is a "delicious sweeter wine with balanced acidity and a delicate mousse."

"We wanted to design a dedicated own label for Spirit of Discovery to mark such a wonderful occasion," added Balfour-Lynn.

The Spirit of Discovery will homeport in Dover where her naming ceremony will take place on July 5, 2019 before she sets sail on a maiden voyage around the British Isles on July 10, 2019.

Saga Cruises’ Chief Operating Officer, Nigel Blanks, said: “Saga is very proud of its Kentish heritage. We have our headquarters in Folkestone and our first ship set sail from Dover over twenty years ago. We also source much of our fresh produce from the county and so the new Spirit of Discovery sparkling wine, made from grapes grown and picked in Kent, is another exciting treat for our guests from the garden of England.”