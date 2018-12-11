Pullmantur Cruceros Launches Dubai and Legends of Arabia Program

Pullmantur Cruceros has launched its winter program from Dubai, sailing its first cruise aboard the Horizon this week.

To mark the occasion, 50 local officials and dignitaries participated in a plaque exchange event with executives from Pullmantur and ship’s officers, including Captain Charilaos Petrides.

Speaking to attendees, Pullmatur President and CEO Richard J. Vogel said: “We are very satisfied with the number of bookings we are taking. It is a very attractive itinerary which will capture the attention of anybody looking to enjoy a winter holiday in a completely different part of the world, with the tranquillity of doing so in a Spanish atmosphere. As a sign of our confidence in this product, we have already opened up sales for the 2019-2020 season.”

“Dubai and Legends of Arabia” is part of Pullmantur’s exclusive destinations program. According to the cruise line, this sub-brand includes itineraries designed for passengers to experience holidays both on land and onboard, with the option of excursions and onboard themed activities, reflecting the itinerary.

Sailing seven-day cruises roundtrip from Dubai through March 3, port of calls include Khasab (Oman), Muscat (Oman), Fujairah (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).