SS United States Conservancy Inks Deal with RXR Realty

The SS United States Conservancy has entered into an agreement with RXR Realty, a real estate development company, which will begin to explore options for the SS United States’ revitalization, according to a press release.

RXR Realty currently manages 69 commercial real estate properties and investments with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $18.1 billion, comprising approximately 24.6 million square feet of commercial properties, including a residential portfolio of approximately 2,600 units under operation or development.

Over the next several months, RXR Realty will be working to determine the viability of the SS United States’ redevelopment and will explore a range of potential locations for the historic vessel, which currently sits laid up in Philadelphia.

In connection with its work, RXR will be paying a substantial portion of the ship’s carrying costs and making other investments during this option period, according to a statement.

The company will soon be assembling a team to assess the vessel's interior spaces and explore concepts for the ship's revitalization.

RXR Realty issued the following statement: "The SS United States is one of America's great vessels and an icon of American engineering and design. Given our history of repurposing and updating some of this country's most historic structures, we are now working with the SS United States Conservancy to explore what options might exist for the ship, going forward. We are currently at the very beginning of this process – a process that will require substantial work on all sides. At the end of this period, we will have a better sense as to whether we have a viable plan and, if so, the specifics of that plan and in which waterfront community it might be actualized."

In 2016, Crystal Cruises (part of Genting Cruise Lines), entered into an agreement to develop the SS United States, which was ultimately cancelled.