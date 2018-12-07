Jamaica Port Authority

Funchal Poised to Become Hotel Ship in London

Funchal

The much-loved classic Funchal is set for a new life as a hotel ship in London.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5 the ship was sold at auction for 3.9 million euro to Signature Living, which was represented by John Hanbidge of QPS Marine Ships/Cruise Ventures.

Four bidders got things going at the bank auction, with two ultimately dropping out in front of a crowd of around 60 people. 

"Signature Living and QPS Marine Ships have been negotiating for almost two years with the bankruptcy administrator and the main creditor for the purchase of the vessel," QPS said, in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

As for the vessel, plans call for it to move from Lisbon to Central London where it will be berthed permanently as a hotel vessel.

QPS will act as a consultant in repositioning the ship and management functions as the ship is converted to a hotel.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report