Grand Celebration Returns to Palm Beach

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that the Grand Celebration will return to her homeport, the Port of Palm Beach, and resume a two-night sailing schedule beginning on Friday, December 21.

The Grand Celebration was chartered for the past two months to assist with restoration of service to communities impacted by the Massachusetts gas incident, according to the cruise line.

“We are excited to have Grand Celebration rejoin Grand Classica at the Port of Palm Beach to offer daily departures just in time for the holidays,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa. “With our current Sail Away Your Way offer, there is no better time to escape to Grand Bahama Island and book a winter sailing with loved ones.”

Children 12 and under sail free with two paying guests, and adults will get o two of four free entertainment options as part of the Sail Away Your Way offer- valid for sailings through Feb. 12, 2019 when booked by December 12, 2018.