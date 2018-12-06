Norwegian to Build Pier at Icy Strait Point in Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced a partnership with the Huna Totem Corporation to develop a second cruise pier in Icy Strait Point in Alaska.

The pier is scheduled to be completed for the summer 2020 Alaska cruise season and will be built to accommodate Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway Plus-class ships, the company said.

The partnership will provide Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ brands with preferential berthing rights in the popular port destination and allow the Company to increase its calls to Icy Strait Point.

Currently Oceania Cruises’ Regatta, Seven Seas Mariner, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Joy are scheduled to call on Icy Strait Point in the 2019 season.

In addition, the new pier will provide more cruise passengers with access to Icy Strait’s newly upgraded retail, restaurant and shore excursion amenities, including the world’s largest ZipRider zip line, brown bear viewing platforms, whale watching and fishing excursions, local cultural dances accompanied by oral histories and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Huna Totem Corporation to construct a new pier at Icy Strait Point which will strengthen our presence in the wildly popular Alaska market and provide our guests with a best-in-class experience as they explore the natural beauty and exciting shore excursions of this unique destination,” said Howard Sherman, executive vice president of onboard revenue and destination development. “This partnership marks the latest step in our ongoing efforts to promote economic development in the area and make a positive economic impact on the Alaska tourism industry.”