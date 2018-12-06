Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Carnival Panorama Floated Out at Fincantieri

Carnival Panorama

The new Carnival Panorama was floated out today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice).

Interior fit out will now begin, leading the ship to its delivery, scheduled in autumn 2019, the yard said. 
The launching was introduced by the traditional and well-wishing “coin ceremony”, consisting, according to an ancient shipbuilding custom, in welding a silver dollar on the last deck of the ship.

The godmother of the ceremony was Antonella Cazzin, a 35-year employee of Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera.

The ceremony was attended, among others, for the ship owner by Ben Clement, Senior Vice President of Carnival Cruise Line, Marco Scaramuccia, Project Manager of Carnival Panorama, and for Fincantieri, Antonio Quintano, Director of the Marghera shipyard.

