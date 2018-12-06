Funchal to Rise Again? Classic Ship Sold at Auction

The Funchal has been sold at an auction to an undisclosed buyer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The 1961-built classic ship last sailed for Portuscale Cruises, and was sold at a bank auction earlier this week with four bidders competing for the 524-guest vessel. The ship is not expected to be scrapped.

News sources in Portugal reported the sale price at 3.91 million euro, with the ship going to British Hotel operator Signature Living.

Following the demise of Portuscale Cruises, the ship has been laid up since 2015.