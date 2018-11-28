Norwegian Encore: New Features Announced

Norwegian Cruise Line announced a number of new entertainment and recreation features for the Norwegian Encore during a keel-laying ceremony for the vessel in Germany.

Kinky Boots will be the headline musical act on the ship, the company revealed.

“Norwegian Encore’s keel laying ceremony was not only special because we crossed a key construction milestone, but because we celebrated the incredible partnership we have had with the Meyer Werft team - a team of talented individuals who have built some of our most innovative ships,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Today’s surprise ‘Kinky Boots’ performance showcases the evolution of the meaningful and unforgettable experiences we are dedicated to providing our guests. We are very excited to be the first to feature this award-winning musical at sea.”

"We are honored to celebrate the construction milestone and keel laying of Norwegian Encore, another ship of the brand’s fleet built by Meyer Werft during the long-term relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Stephan Schmees, project manager and member of the board for Meyer Werft. “We look forward to delivering this incredible ship in the fall of 2019 and showcasing the technology and innovation made in Germany."

The Choir of Man, which recently debuted on Norwegian Escape, will also be part of the show line up, featuring high-energy music, dance, live percussion and foot stomping choreography.

Additional entertainment that made a debut on Norwegian Bliss and will be available on Norwegian Encore include Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical and the Cavern Club.

Norwegian is also expanding its go kart race track, with a "bigger and better" two-level track, extending over the side of the ship and featuring 10 turns.

Additional upgrades include a covered viewing area in the center of the track where guests can provide passing go-karts with an additional turbo boost by tagging them with a laser beam.

Norwegian Encore will also feature the Galaxy Pavilion, a more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex.

The industry’s only open-air laser tag arena made popular on Norwegian Bliss will be back on Norwegian Encore, but this time as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis, the company said, with new elements for a more interactive experience.