Major Upgrades For Hurtigruten's Fram

Hurtigruten has announced that the Fram, an expedition cruise ship, will see a major refurbishment ahead of its 2020 Arctic program.

Among the changes are large windows, new open spaces, revamped staterooms and a new science center aboard, said the company, along with more environmentally friendly engines and a total makeover of all public areas – including new restaurants.

"The original Fram was the most famous ship of its time and kept pushing the frontiers in the golden age of polar expeditions. Our MS Fram was built to embrace that legacy. With the upgrade she will keep setting the standard for expedition cruises, and deliver unparalleled, premium expedition experiences for her guests," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

All cabins and suites will be fully refurbished using natural Scandinavian materials such as granite, oak, birch and wool.

The main restaurant will be transformed to Restaurant Aune – Hurtigruten’s new expedition cruise main restaurant concept. The restaurant is social and informal with the use of natural elements in design and interiors, and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner based on a Scandinavian identity.

Lindstrøm, a specialty restaurant named after the favorite chef of the Norwegian polar heroes, will also be added. Lindstrøm will be an upper premium fine dining restaurant with strong roots in traditional Norwegian cooking that are contrasted with modern cuisine, accompanied with a lounge for a glass of champagne and classic cocktails, the company said.

Also new will be the company's Science Center, an "edutainment area" which will be the place guests and staff meet and mingle.

The forward-facing Qilak Observation Lounge will be completely refurbished and reemerge as Explorer Lounge & Bar.

