Black Sea Cruises Plans 2019 Program

Prince Vladimir

Black Sea Cruises and Rosmorport are set for a strong program on the Black Sea with the Prince Vladimir in 2019, according to a spokesperson. 

The 2019 program will launch in late April and sail weekly through early October, with a round-trip itinerary on offer from Sochi. 

Port calls include Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol, all of which offer inter-porting opportunities. The ship will overnight in Sevastopol.

The 1971-built ship is laid up for the winter in Novorossiysk.

In an effort to revive Black Sea port communities, Rosmorport bought the ship from Mano Maritime in 2017 and launched its own cruise line, sailing seasonally in the Black Sea. 

About the vessel:

Ship History

2019 Cruise Industry News Design Trends