Top Five Cruise and Ferry Bartenders Selected at Bacardi Finals

The top five finalists have been selected for the 2019 Bacardi Legacy Cruise Competition, and are now set to compete in the finals in Puerto Rico in February 2019.

The competition is now in its 14th year and is the longest running event of its kind in the marine hospitality sector, Bacardi said, in a prepared statement.

Since 2016 cruise has been a dedicated sector within the global Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Global Competition,

Competitors benefit from increased training, experiences and international recognition, Bacardi said, in a statement.

The global competition challenges bartenders to create a Bacardi rum cocktail.

“Being part of the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail global Competition, the finalists from cruise and ferry are required to build on their recipe developments skills and now develop their prowess in sales and marketing," said Zachary Sulkes, International Key Account Manager Cruise, Bacardi Global Travel Retail.

“A fundamentally important phase of the competition is the measurement of how well the bartenders get behind their creation and demonstrate its potential to become established in the drinks industry as a true classic," he continued. "This can only be achieved by securing trial, consumer and trade awareness and distribution. So our five finalists are now busy promoting their recipe direct to guests and sharing it with fellow bartenders in their company so as to get it listed and served across the fleet. These are incredibly useful business skills that we help them to develop but are theirs to keep enabling them to further develop commercial acumen.”

From over 1200 recipe entries, the final five and their cocktails are:

Sanja Cvijetic – Carnival Cruise Line (Pictured: Top, Right)

Cocktail: Purple Sunset®

Recipe:

60ml BACARDÍ Superior

22ml Monin® Lavender Syrup

15ml lemonade

15ml fresh lime juice

Splash of MARTINI®

Rosemary bunch

Narciso ‘Archie’ Mariano Jr – Holland America Line (Pictured: Bottom, Left)

Cocktail: Velvet Fashionista®

Recipe:

30 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años

15ml Islay whisky

15ml ST. GERMAIN® Elderflower Liquor

30ml espresso

15ml agave syrup

orange zest for garnish

Marc MacArthur from Norwegian Cruise Line (Pictured: Top, Center)

Cocktail: Up, up and Away®

Recipe:

60 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años

30 ml espresso

20 ml cinnamon syrup

10 ml Fernet-Branca®

orange twist and coffee beans

Siddhant Naik – P&O Cruises Australia (Pictured: Top, Left)

Cocktail: Bitter Blanca®

Recipe:

30ml BACARDÍ Superior

15ml ST.GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

30 ml egg white

60ml grapefruit juice

Garnish with grapefruit zest and cinnamon powder

Mattias Nilsson - Tallink Silja Line (Pictured: Bottom, Right)

Cocktail: Bring Back The Summer®

Recipe:

40ml BACARDÍ Superior

30ml ST.GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

25ml fresh lemon juice

2 fresh strawberries

4 basil leaves

40ml MARTINI® Prosecco

All five finalists receive $1,000 and an all expenses paid trip to the finals in Puerto Rico.

The 2019 Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year will go on to compete in the finals against 41 other finalists from different markets, in Amsterdam in May 2019 with a $4,000 prize at stack.