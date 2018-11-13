Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

De Graaff Named Director of Passenger Terminal Amsterdam

Dick de Graaff

Dick de Graaff has been appointed the new Director of Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) effective Jan. 1, 2019.

He follows in the steps of René Kouwenberg, who is retiring, according to a statement. 

De Graaff has served as PTA’s Commercial Director since December 2004 and in this role has been responsible for the growth in the number of cruise calls and for operating the passenger terminal as a venue for trade fairs and events. 

Before joining PTA, de Graaff held positions at Intercontinental Hotels Group, RAI Amsterdam and NH-hotel Krasnapolsky. He studied at the Hoge Hotelschool Maastricht and earned a Master’s Degree in Strategy, Communication & Organization at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in 2006.

