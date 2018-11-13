Hapag-Lloyd Names New Captains

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has announce the captain of the Hanseatic Inspiration; as well as a new captain for the Europa 2.

Ulf Wolter (above, left) is set to become captain of the new Hanseatic Inspiration, while Jörn Gottschalk (above, right) will take over as the captain on the six-star Europa 2.

Wolter will transfer from the Europa 2 to the Hanseatic Inspiration, while Gottschalk will join the Europa 2 having most recently served onboard the Bremen.

Wolter has been in command of the Europa 2 since she launched in 2013, having also worked on the company's expedition vessels.

I have been passionate about being captain ever since. I am looking forward to discovering the world’s most remote places once again and am also keen to explore brand-new routes," he said.

Gottschalk will take over the Europa 2 in 2019, thus finalising its team of two alternating captains, the other being Christian van Zwamen.

"It is an honour to take over as captain on a ship that has been named 'the best in the world' since its very beginning. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the crew onboard and to the exciting adventures that lie ahead," said Gottschalk.

“Our fleet boasts outstanding, experienced captains, whose passion for our ships and for serving our guests and crew is of great value to us. Our goal, therefore, is to ensure that there are new job opportunities onboard our fleet. The three new expedition ships provide the perfect conditions for this," noted Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also announced recently that Thilo Natke and Axel Engeldrum will be taking over as captains of the Hanseatic Nature, and that Ulf Sodemann will take the helm as new captain of the Bremen.