Shaq to Open 'Big Chicken' Restaurant on Carnival Radiance

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the Carnival Radiance will be the first cruise ship to feature “Big Chicken,” a seagoing version of a new restaurant created by the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal.

The Carnival Radiance will emerge after a $200 million drydock on the Carnival Victory in early 2020.

The new restaurant will feature fried chicken sandwiches and fries, all free of charge, Carnival said.

O’Neal opened his first land-based Big Chicken restaurant in Las Vegas in late October.

”Shaq has brought so much to our brand as Chief Fun Officer and we are always looking for ways to expand on this wonderful relationship and provide our guests with new ways to Choose Fun,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Knowing his passion for food and fun, we’re thrilled to work with Shaq to bring the first Big Chicken at sea aboard the totally transformed Carnival Radiance.”

“As Chief Fun Officer, I want to bring even more fun to every aspect of a Carnival cruise, including what guests eat,” said O’Neal. “Big Chicken has been a dream of mine and now that our land-based restaurant is open, it’s only natural to bring it to sea, as well. I’m really excited that Carnival Radiance guests will be able to enjoy my own delicious creations alongside all the other great food offerings on board.”

A variety of fried chicken sandwiches will be featured, with playful monikers inspired by Shaq’s litany of clever nicknames for himself, along with his own take on traditional sides, according to a statement.

Breakfast will be offered as well with choices like chicken and egg biscuits that serve as the perfect morning accompaniment. Service is a breeze, with patrons placing their order at the counter and picking up their items right away.