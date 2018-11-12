Cruise Lines 2018 Q3 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following the all-important third quarter of 2018.

Takeaways:

It was a major performance from all three major cruise companies, when ticket pricing and onboard spend should be at their highest, during the summer season.

Net income per passenger day rocketed up at Carnival Corporation, going to $70.59 per passenger day versus $56.54 a year prior.

Royal Caribbean Cruises had net income per passenger day of $72.99 while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings came in at $85.62

Gross onboard revenue per passenger day was up at all three companies as well, with Norwegian posting the highest number and biggest year-over-year gain at $95.36 per passenger day, compared to $90.65 in 2017.

Download a PDF of this information here.

