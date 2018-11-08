Hurtigruten's Richard With Set for Major Refurb

Hurtigruten's Richard With will soon from an extensive refurbishment, which will be highlighted by new large bay windows.

The single largest upgrade project in Hurtigruten’s history will see the Richard With emerge as a brand new ship, the company said, following a one-month upgrade of all cabins, suites and guest areas.

"We are thrilled to give the ship named after our founder a standard Richard With himself would be proud of. What we are doing will add a new dimension to the expression total makeover," Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.

This is the first of the two-step upgrade that will transform the custom built polar water vessel to one of the most modern and environmentally friendly cruise ships in the world, the company said.

Over the course of the next two years, Hurtigruten will replace diesel propulsion with large battery packs and green LNG (liquefied natural gas) engines on MS Richard With and at least five others of its existing ships.

New larger windows will go in the main restaurant, bay window suites and panoramic mini suites on deck 6 aft. .

All staterooms and suites will be fully upgraded to match Hurtigruten’s new standards, the company said.

On deck 6, a number of cabins will be merged into 14 larger suites, some with large bay windows and spectacular views.

In addition to a full makeover, the aft-facing Torget main restaurant will be fitted with large deck-to-ceiling windows.

The Brygga bistro found on other Hurtigruten ships will be replaced by an upgraded and larger arcade and a brand-new Activity Center, which will act as the onboard headquarters for Hurtigruten’s Expedition Team.

Kysten Fine Dining - serving innovative dishes based on high quality, local produce such as ultra-fresh seafood - will appear slightly different from other Hurtigruten ships, and also be open for a la carte lunch.

The gym on deck 7 will be enlarged, the sauna upgraded and two aft-facing outdoor hot tubs will be added.

Two new lecture halls will be added forward on deck 4, in conjunction to the open Kompass information and shopping area, where guests can enjoy exclusive offers on outdoor clothing and other items.

On deck 7, the informal and hugely popular Hurtigruten venue Multe Bakery - serving freshly baked cakes and pastries, smørbrød (open sandwiches with generous amounts of topping), smoothies, a large assortment of local ice cream with homemade toppings, premium coffee, organic herbal tea, and premium juice will be added.

The forward-facing Explorer Lounge and Panorama Bar will offer a unique atmosphere and the best views on the ship – with front-row seats for enjoying the Northern Lights, Midnight Sun, wildlife and nature as it passes by.

On the more technical side, the ship will also undergo several upgrades – including installment of shore power facilities and a new air condition system.