Princess Continues Year-Round Caribbean Cruises with Summer 2020 Program

Princess Cruises announced that it will continue to offer year-round Caribbean cruising from Florida as the Caribbean Princess will be back for summer 2020 and continues to be the first OceanMedallion activated ship.

The April through July 2020 summer season features 15 cruise departures roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale (Port Everglades), visiting seven destinations on alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, with the option to combine two cruises for a 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer.

Eastern Caribbean voyages visit St. Thomas, St. Maarten and the cruise line's top-ranked private island Princess Cays. Western Caribbean cruises sail to Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City and Cozumel, the company said.

A 21-day Circle Caribbean Adventurer also visits southern ports including Antigua, St. Kitts, Martinique, Barbados, Trinidad, Curacao and Aruba.

"Caribbean Princess continues to offer the ultimate summer Caribbean vacation ideal for families of all sizes and ages," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Not only can they explore some of the world's best beaches, shopping and cultural sites, they will enjoy an enhanced onboard experiences with OceanMedallion, delivering an unprecedented personalized vacation that will allow them to relax and reconnect with loved ones in a new way."