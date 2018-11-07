Three Royal Caribbean Ships in Alaska for 2020

Royal Caribbean International announced it will have three ships in Alaska for the 2020 season with the Ovation of the Seas sailing alongside the Serenade and Radiance, for its biggest season yet.

The Ovation will return for its second consecutive season on seven-night itineraries from Seattle.

For the first time since 2009, the Serenade of the Seas will head west as it repositions Vancouver, making 2020 Royal Caribbean’s first summer season with three ships in Alaska.

Serenade will sail seven-night itineraries through the 500 miles of shoreline that is the Inside Passage, calling on Ketchikan, Juneau and Icy Strait Point, Alaska.

The Radiance of the Seas will once again offer seven-night, open-jaw itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, Alaska.

The Ovation and Radiance will also island-hop along Hawaii, while Serenade sails the Panama Canal and Golden Coast on her way west.