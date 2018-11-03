OneSpaWorld Acquisition and NASDAQ Listing (Again)

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Haymaker Acquisition Company and OneSpaWorld, a provider of spa services on cruise ships, have announced that they have entered into what they called a combination agreement.

The companies will combine under a new holding company, OneSpaWorld Holdings, which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol OSW.

OSW is being sold by Steiner Leisure, which was previously a publicly traded company from 1996 to 2015, when it was acquired by Catterton, a private equity firm.

The current transaction is valued at $948 million.

Headquarted in the Bahamas OSW offer spa, health and wellness services and products aboard some 161 cruise ships and at 66 destination resorts globally.

Haymaker is a private equity and venture capital investment firm.

Leonard Fluxman and Glenn Fusfield of OSW will lead the combined company as Chairman and CEO respectively.

 

