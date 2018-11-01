Global Cruise Ship Orderbook Now at 120 Ships, 273,264 Berths

Forty cruise ships have been ordered in the span of the last 12 months, pushing the cruise ship orderbook to yet new record levels, as November opens with 120 new ships on order and some 273,264 berths with ship deliveries scheduled through 2027

October saw news from four cruise lines.

First, Royal Caribbean-owned Silversea ordered two luxury ships from Meyer Werft for introductions in 2022 and 2023, plus a third, smaller ship for the Galapagos, which will enter service in 2020.

Click here to download the latest orderbook as a PDF.

Also in October, MSC Cruises formalized its plans to enter the luxury cruise sector, ordering four 1,000-berth ships from Fincantieri, with introductions to take place annually starting in 2023. With a fleet of megaships, and now four luxury ships, MSC is only missing a footprint in the expedition space.

Hurtigruten made it official with Kleven for a third Explorer-style vessel, for delivery in the second quarter of 2022.

Finally, Virgin Voyages picked up another slot at Fincantieri for a late 2023 delivery of another Lady-class vessel, making it four vessels in the new cruise operators initial ship series.

With an orderbook of 120 ships, the average passenger capacity per ship is 2,356 guests, with an average tonnage of 94,941. The average price per berth is estimated at $252,950 by Cruise Industry News.

