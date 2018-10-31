Port Canaveral Reports Record Year

Port Canaveral has announced record results from all its operations, and new high-water marks for the port’s major business lines of cruise and cargo.

In year-end financials provided to the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Port CEO John Murray and Chief Financial Officer Mike Poole reported that the port earned $103.75 million in total revenue for Fiscal Year 2018.

Port Commission Secretary and Treasurer Tom Weinberg stated, “This is more than double the port’s fiscal year 2008 revenues of $47.4 million and represents an exceptional return on cruise and other capital investments.”

The port’s FY ‘18 operating revenues reached $101.72 million with over $10 million in cargo revenues earned – the first time in the port’s history – and an all-time high for multi-day cruise ship passengers.

The FY ‘18 figures are $8.44 million above last year’s reported revenues of $93.28 million and a 120-percent jump from FY ‘08, when operating revenues totaled $46.1 million.

“These historic achievements are affirmation that the course we’ve charted is a good one,” stated CEO Captain John Murray. “We’re continuing to look ahead to strong organic growth, sound business planning, and a clear focus on creating a best-in-class experience for every customer.”

More cruise guests than ever launched multi-day vacations at Port Canaveral in FY ‘18, as the number of passenger movements at the world’s second busiest cruise port rose by 327,489 to 4,568,431 in 2018, a 7.7-percent increase over last year.

Port Canaveral’s fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. The port marks the 65th anniversary of its dedication on Sunday, Nov. 4.