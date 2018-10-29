Cruise Industry Gears Up for China Cruise Shipping in Shenzhen

The global cruise industry is set for a key event in Shenzhen this week as the 13th annual China Cruise Shipping Conference and International Expo will focus on the new era of the Chinese cruise industry.
The event is organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), with key support from China Merchants Group.
Key industry executives, Chinese government officials, ports, suppliers and major Chinese state- and private-owned enterprises will descend on Shenzhen, Nov. 1-3, to focus on a rapidly changing Chinese market environment.
As capacity surged in 2016 and 2017, this year painted a different photo, with operators making supply adjustments. 2019 will see a similar outlook, with capacity slightly down year-over-year, according to Cruise Industry News estimates, with a handful of new ships entering the market ahead of a bigger 2020. Meanwhile, multiple Chinese companies eye domestic brands and domestic newbuilding plans.
Two days of a full speaker and conference program will discuss everything cruise industry and China related, while an adjacent trade show will span three days.
