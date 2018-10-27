Jamaica Port Authority

Crystal Serenity Drydock Making Good Progress at Lloyd Werft

Crystal Serenity Drydocking

In this video update, Mathias Johnson, technical superintendent, shows off the on-going progress during the drydock of the Crystal Serenity at Lloyd Werft.

Working closely with ALMACO Group, Genting-owned Crystal is converting over 50 staterooms to larger Seabreeze rooms, lowering the capacity of the ship.

The former rooms were torn-down as the ship moved from Lisbon to Bremerhaven. In Germany, Lloyd Werft assisted by cutting large holes in the front and aft of the vessel to help remove the old rooms and debris. A number of other major work items include new dining options and refreshed interiors ship-wide. 

The near one-month project is on schedule, with new staterooms already being installed. 

Video:

